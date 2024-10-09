KPOV 2024 Fall Fund Drive Dates

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is excited to announce our fall fund drive dates of Friday, October 11 through Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Voted the Best Radio Station of Central Oregon in 2023 and 2024 by The Source Weekly’s reader poll, KPOV is more than a radio station; we are a vital community resource for local, well-researched independent news, talk shows and music ranging from country to classical, rap to R&B, rock to reggae, and all the genres in between. KPOV continues to create innovative programs and seeks new ways to bring exceptional community radio to the high desert.

KPOV is a community-based and community-focused station, supported by our listeners and powered by more than 100 local volunteers, including 70 local volunteer DJs and hosts. KPOV does not receive government or public funding and relies on the generosity of donors to support our operating and program expenses.

“For nearly 20 years, KPOV has continued to be committed to connecting you, your friends, and family with the opportunity to discover new music, new artists, and varying perspectives,” said Linda Orcelletto, executive director. “We are honored to be the community’s voice for such a critical platform throughout Central Oregon.”

This Fall Fund Drive offers matching opportunities to double donations — thanks to matching sponsors John and Joan, First Interstate Bank, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Cascade Lakes Brewing, and David and Diane Holmes. There are many on-air giveaways including a raffle gift basket donated by Silver Moon Brewing plus gift certificates from Valentine’s Deli and Active Culture.

For more information on sponsoring the fund drive, contact Kate Tiernan, development director at kate@kpov.org.

All donations have a huge impact in keeping Central Oregon’s community radio station on-air for another 20 years for all to enjoy.

Call 541-322-0863 or donate securely online at KPOV.org/donate, or through the KPOV mobile app.

About KPOV: On the airwaves since June 2005, KPOV High Desert Community Radio for Central Oregon will celebrate 20 years in operation in 2025. KPOV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and is listener supported and volunteer powered. We broadcast on 88.9 FM from our studio in Bend, on our app, and stream live via our website.

kpov.org