ROCK THE HOLIDAYS with Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer

Saturday, December 7 at 2pm

SHARC Benham Hall in Sunriver

We’re excited for the return of concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer! With a loyal Central Oregon following, Sunriver Music Festival has been presenting Aaron and his dynamic rock band for 25+ years and his ROCK THE HOLIDAYS concerts just keep getting better and better!

Aaron Meyer’s “Concert Rock” style of performance blends his classical training with a passion for rock music. Inspired by a fusion of classical and rock, Aaron’s music features arrangements from Vivaldi to Led Zeppelin; Aerosmith to Wieniawski; and Mozart to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Presented in collaboration with the Tower Theatre Foundation

Tickets are on sale now!

Seating is General Admission. You can purchase any quantity of individual seats, which will be in rows, or you can purchase a complete table of 4 or 8 seats. If you purchase a table or 4 or 8, a full table will be reserved for your party.

Individual Row Seating | $49

Table of 4 | $200

Table of 8 | $400

For ADA seating, please contact our office at 541-593-9310.

Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Concert

Friday, February 14, 2025, 5-8:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Featuring all your favorite dance tunes from the swing era of the 1920s-40s, Blue Skies Big Band returns with your opportunity for a fun night out in the iconic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort. Kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your table.

Wondering what to do for your Valentine or with a group of friends? Come to the Sunriver Resort Great Hall on February 14 for a gourmet dinner and quality concert experience all in one!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 10

Piano Showcase with Arthur Migliazza

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Concert at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

The Seventh Annual Piano Showcase at the Tower Theatre features acclaimed blues and boogie woogie pianist Arthur Migliazza. Enjoy solo performances and improvisational fun celebrating the versatility and virtuosity of the piano.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 7

