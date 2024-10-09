The Traveling Artist

(Artwork by Jacqueline Newbold)

Jacqueline Newbold’s passion is painting on location in her watercolor journal. Her journals are filled with sketches, writings, and collected mementos of places where she travels. She sees them as a personal memoir with a unique and artistic twist!

“The more I create art while traveling the better my artistic skills become. The more I push myself to try new things, the easier it gets the next time I try,” Jacqueline said. “Every page that I fill etches a memory in my mind. Savoring the moment and taking time to paint in my journal is a gift to myself as I settle down into a space of creativity, engaging my senses and making vivid memories of my journeys.”

Her latest watercolor journal is filled with paintings and sketches of her recent trips to Mexico and Italy. She has been experimenting with a variety of ways to combine watercolor with pen and ink. “Several years ago, I became inspired to add ink to my art when I saw illustrations from the journals of Lewis and Clark as they traveled west across America. Their journals included pen and ink drawings of newly discovered birds, fish, and wild animals. Since then, I have been on a quest to find the perfect pen and the best inks, experimenting how to incorporate them into my journals.” Jacqueline says there are no rules for how, when, or where to add ink to art. It is up to the artist’s discretion to decide where to add ink and it is a matter of personal preference whether to make the sketch lines loose and freeform or closely follow the edges of the subject matter.

Jacqueline is a member of the High Desert Art League, the Red Chair Gallery, and the Oregon Watercolor Society. Her paintings and journals have been featured in many national art publications about the joy of recording life with art while traveling. She shares her passion for painting by teaching at her private studio in Tumalo, Portland, France, and Italy. She is planning her next watercolor workshop in Provence, France. For more information, you can email her at newbold0505@gmail.com.