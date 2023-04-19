MUSE Presents A Reflection of Life Film Premiere + Conversation Series

(Graphic courtesy of World MUSE)

World MUSE is inspired by the enormous potential for individual and collective change. Our mission is to celebrate the work and amplify the voices of change makers while providing our community members with inspiration, tools and support to create positive change in their lives, in their communities and in our world.

World MUSE believes film is a powerful medium for highlighting social justice issues and amplifying the voices of those most directly impacted by them. We have partnered with Unlocked Films to produce a series of films that inspire reflection, education, and action.

A Reflection of Life is a full-length documentary that explores water issues affecting the West with an emphasis on amplifying Indigenous voices. Filmmaker Jesse Locke interviewed members of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Chugach Alaska Native Corporation and Valdez Native Tribes, The Klamath Tribes, The Nez Perce Tribe, The Hopi Tribe and Standing Rock Tribe to capture the Indigenous stories and wisdom featured in the film.

“Reflection of Life carries you on a journey from the native perspective (which is rarely asked or showcased) throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho lands (also South Dakota and Arizona) — diving deep into the canyons and pathways of water use and concerns with how it is impacting our survival and right to live in a healthy existence,” said Spring Alaska Schreiner, co-producer.

World MUSE has also partnered with COCC’s Native American College Prep Program, along with two Warm Springs filmmakers, to produce a short film featuring the voices of Indigenous Youth. This will be screened along with A Reflection of Life on April 20 at both The Tower Theater and Madras Performing Arts Center. A Conversation Series exploring some of the topics covered in the films will be held on April 21 at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.

Tickets for the Film Premieres range from $5-$100; tickets for Conversation Series are free but must be reserved in advance to guarantee space. All tickets are available online at theworldmuse.org.

