KPOV Seeking Applications for Board Members

KPOV is seeking applicants to become new members of its volunteer Board of Directors. Bend’s only nonprofit community radio station is committed to developing authentic engagement and representation at all levels of KPOV, including the Board of Directors, across lines of race, class, gender identity and sexual orientation.

KPOV is working to build its board with people holding a wide array of lived experiences, skills, and, abilities to ensure the Board better reflects and represents the community. Among others, people who listen to and support progressive nonprofit media (or just value KPOV), and have experience in radio or other media, creative pursuits, events, outreach, social media, technology, finances, fundraising and law, are encouraged to apply.

KPOV specifically seeks to fill the Treasurer position, for which a combination of relevant education and experience in finances is important.

“To help govern and set the priorities, direction and values of KPOV, we especially hope to receive applications from members of our local Black, Indigenous, Latinx and People of Color communities, people who identify as LBGTQ+, youth, women and people of all abilities,” says board President Kurt Kempcke.

“We also want to broaden our Board to include more communities outside of Bend, as our broadcast area covers most of Central Oregon,” adds Kempcke.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs and podcasts not heard on any other area radio stations, including civic affairs, election coverage and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

If you have any questions or want more information, to kpov.org/board-application, or call the station at 541-322-0863

