Saving Grace Hosts HEROES UNMASKED, a Virtual Fundraiser

Saving Grace is proud to host our first virtual fundraising event, HEROES UNMASKED!

HEROES UNMASKED is a beautiful opportunity for us to share more about Saving Grace and the life-saving work we do throughout the region. Our goal for this virtual fundraiser is to develop more friends who support Saving Grace in whatever ways they can, and to create a community that is better educated about the impact of intimate partner violence and sexual assault — and what we can do to address and prevent it.

Event Details:

What: HEROES UNMASKED, a virtual fundraiser benefitting Saving Grace

When: June 11, 2021 from 5:30-6pm

Where: bit.ly/savinggracehero

Tickets: Register for this FREE event, make a donation or purchase raffle tickets at bit.ly/savinggracehero.

*The first 150 people that register for the event will receive a customized facemask provided by BlackStrap along with some other little gifts.

We will be raffling off a beautiful Breedlove guitar (valued at $849) and guests will also have a chance to win a wonderful Board Wine Reserve Basket.

*For every $50 donation guests will be automatically entered into the drawing to win the Board Wine Reserve Basket.

