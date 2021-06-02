Les Schwab Amphitheater Announces Latest in Concert Lineup

(Graphic | Courtesy of Les Schwab Amphitheater)

Les Schwab Amphitheater has announced concerts No. 17 and 18 of the season, which represents the most the venue has ever hosted in a year. And there’s more coming. Here are details:

Arena Rockers Foreigner Set to Play Les Schwab Amphitheater September 21

Online presale runs this Thursday, June 3, from 10am-10pm at bendconcerts.com/event/foreigner .

Password = local

General onsale opens Friday, June 4, at 10am in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at bendconcerts.com/event/foreigner .

Hip Hop Artists Cypress Hill and Atmosphere will Rock Amphitheater on Friday, August 20

DJ Z-Trip is set to open this concert.

Online presale runs this Thursday, June 3, from 10am-10pm at bendconcerts.com/event/atmosphere-with-cypress-hill .

Password = local

General onsale opens Friday, June 4, at 10am in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District and online at bendconcerts.com/event/atmosphere-with-cypress-hill .

bendconcerts.com