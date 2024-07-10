Last Call for Raise the Baton

(Artwork courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Limited tickets remain for Raise the Baton this Sunday!

Raise the Baton is this Sunday, July 14! This fundraising party makes it possible to provide Young Artists Scholarships, free tickets for kids age 17 and under, and the summer concert series every August. Your presence is needed!

We’re thrilled to have Maestro Brett Mitchell hosting the event this year, plus performances by six advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

Emceed by local personalities Dr. Stephen Marshall and Brett Bizik, this is sure to be a fun evening, with a silent auction and delicious food and thematic drinks by Bowtie Catering!

Keeping the focus on the mission, this event highlights unique opportunities to sponsor “the elements of music”: guest artists, orchestra sections, concerts and musical works, solo parts, travel costs, venues, an instrument petting zoo for kids, and more. (It’s really expensive to move and tune a piano, for example.)

Raise the Baton:

The Elements of Music

Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 5pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, Bend

Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell, the annual fundraising party features performances by Young Artists Scholarship recipients: Gabriel Reed, piano; Mateo Garza, violin; Matthias Santucci, piano; Lucinda Mone, mezzo-soprano; Jacob Nenow, piano; and alumnus John Fawcett, violin.

The cost to attend is $100 per person, and includes the live music, hearty hors d’oeuvres and complimentary beverages.

Throughout its 29-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships to exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon. Raise the Baton will also help fund the new Young Listeners’ Guild free ticket program.

Join in keeping the arts alive and vibrant in Central Oregon!

2024 Summer Festival: August 10-23

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

season overview | season brochure

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music! This August, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season.

The Festival opens August 11 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 23 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, a pops concert, a solo violin recital, and a family-friendly “Discover the Symphony” concert will be presented. Guest artists include pianists Orion Weiss and Joyce Yang, and violinist Tessa Lark.

The Festival season also features music education events, masterclasses and free, public chamber concerts. Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public.

Tickets for the 2024 Summer Festival are on sale now!

Special Offers

Series Savings — 10% Discount

Purchase a full six-concert series of the classical concerts, pops concert and solo violin recital & save 10%!

To receive the discount, add all six concerts to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied. Select “Continue Shopping” to add multiple events to your cart.

