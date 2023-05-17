Last Saturday at Old Iron Works Arts District

The Old Iron Works Arts District is thrilled to announce the upcoming event, Last Saturday, taking place on May 27 from 5pm to 9pm. This vibrant community celebration will showcase the best of Bend’s local art, music, and diverse range of businesses, promising an unforgettable evening of creativity, entertainment, and camaraderie.

Last Saturday offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and community members to immerse themselves in the local artistic culture. This gathering is completely free of charge, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy and inspiration of the Old Iron Works Arts District.

Highlights of the event include:

Music on the Patio featuring the performances of Seth Acquarolo and Connor Bennett.

Cafe des Chutes, renowned for its craft cocktails, wine, and artisanal pizzas, will be open to provide a delightful culinary experience. Treat your taste buds to a delectable array of flavors while enjoying the live music and vibrant atmosphere.

The Workhouse is proud to host the Mitch Jewelry Blow Out Studio Sale. After six years, Mitch is clearing out to make way for bold new adventures in life and in business. The Workhouse will continue to stock her jewelry but there won’t be another opportunity quite like this to pick up her GORGEOUS jewelry at a discount. Come celebrate her many contributions to our studio community and send her off in style!

Gathered Wares, a vintage and home goods boutique, is celebrating their grand reopening in their bigger location. Come and explore their beautifully curated selection of vintage and handcrafted items and discover one-of-a-kind treasures.

Desert Rose Cactus Lounge, a houseplant shop, is commemorating their two-year anniversary with a birthday party! Enjoy chill vibes from DJ Maiza and live screen printing with Daze Printing.

Last Saturday in the Iron Works Arts District is a celebration of local art, music and shopping small, showcasing the remarkable talents and vibrant community spirit of Bend. This event provides an excellent opportunity for residents and visitors alike to experience the unique charm and creativity that defines the Old Iron Works Arts District.

Make sure to mark your calendars for May 27 and join us at the Old Iron Works Arts District from 5-9pm. This is an event you won’t want to miss!

For more information and updates, follow us on social media @oldironworksbend