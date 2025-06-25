Maragas Winery Presents Paula Dreyer & the Piano Flow Live Experience

(Paula Dreyer | Photo courtesy of Maragas Winery)

Pianist and composer Paula Dreyer brings an acoustic out of body experience to the lawn, centered in our vineyard, at Maragas Winery.

Paula has several accolades for her compositions and her performance skills. Doug Maragas, founder of Maragas Winery, expressed his excitement over bringing in Paula so that Central Oregonians can share in what he described as a “classical experience.” “We’ve strived to bring diverse fine and performing arts to our Winery, and the experience of being part of Paula’s immersive performance is exemplary of this. She’s classically trained and marshals all musical genres with a unique, ethereal originality.”

Paula will perform her award winning and spellbinding original compositions outside. Maragas relayed the unique nature-based immersive setting that will be central to Paula’s performance. “Although she will be broadcast though our state-of-the-art PA system, 100 headsets will be supplied to guests so they can walk and sit wherever they like on the lawn, patio or under the grape arbor, with unchanged sound quality directly to the listener.”

Headsets will be provided to the first 100 guests to purchase tickets. Maragas will be donating a portion of the ticket proceeds to High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA) of Central Oregon. Maragas explained that “responsible farming is key to Maragas vineyards, and HDFFA brings the message of the importance of responsible farming and quality locally grown food to our area.”

Maragas Winery, Central Oregon’s oldest winery, was founded in 1999, and is located ten minutes north of Redmond, Oregon on highway 97 at 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver. Tasting Room hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30am to 5pm.

July 12 at 7pm, gate opens at 6pm at Maragas Winery.

Tickets $25

(Club Members receive their discount on top of this)

