Scalehouse Gallery New Exhibition: Gradients and Gatherings: An Exhibition of New Drawings by Bill Hoppe

(Bird Talk, 2019, ink, pencil and acrylic 4-panel drawing on canvas, 96 x 174 inches by Bill Hoppe | Photo courtesy of Scalehouse Gallery)

Scalehouse Gallery (formerly At Liberty Arts Collaborative) announces their new exhibition Gradients and Gatherings: An Exhibition of New Drawings by Bill Hoppe. The exhibition opened September 3 and will run through September 26. Bill Hoppe will be in the gallery on Fridays from 1pm-6pm beginning on Friday, September 11 through the end of the exhibition.

Gradients and Gatherings: An Exhibition of New Drawings by Bill Hoppe features four large-scale drawings created especially for the walls of the Liberty Theater.

“These new ink drawings are a response to the current times as well as the space of my July 2018 exhibition: Paintings and Paper Projects 1970 to 2017,” says Hoppe. “Gradients and mountains stir up my love for this region and gatherings too are central to our regional story. In this work the ideas reflect on my studio experience of gathering myself and sharing the forms that process takes. Exploring at 75, as part of a life that has given me the opportunity to be an art worker, an artist and an educator. None of this could have happened without the love and support of others.”

Hoppe’s work is exhibited in more than 40 public collections including the Seattle, Tacoma and Portland Art Museums and the Weyerhaeuser, Microsoft and Tektronix corporate collections. He has shown at MoMA PS1 in Long Island City, New York, and numerous galleries throughout the Pacific Northwest. After working as a studio artist in San Francisco, Seattle and New York City, Bill moved to Bend to raise his daughter. He has recently retired from his position as \professor of art at Central Oregon Community College and director of the Pence Gallery in the Pinckney Arts Center. The Pence Gallery hosts ongoing exhibitions by students and local artists.

Hoppe has been recognized with many fellowships and awards, including the Higher Education Teacher of the Year by the Oregon Art Education Association (2008) and the National Endowment for the Arts, Individual Fellowship for Drawing (1981).

This exhibition marks the final exhibition for Scalehouse Gallery in the historic Liberty Theater. Beginning in October, the Liberty building will close for renovations. Scalehouse Gallery will continue hosting exhibitions and programs in pop-up locations in Bend and throughout the region.

scalehouse.org

scalehouse.org