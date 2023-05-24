Les Schwab Again Invests in Community with 2023 Concert Series Program

(2022 Concert Series | Photo courtesy of Les Schwab Tires)

This summer, Les Schwab Tires is looking to build on the community impact of its 2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Concert Series program with another season of support.

Les Schwab uses its marquee Concert Series sponsorship to advance assistance for children, families and education in Central Oregon. Our partners were able to raise thousands of dollars in 2022, thanks to this opportunity. Information about partner organizations reached hundreds of thousands of people through Les Schwab’s various communication channels.

In 2023, Les Schwab will use its presence at 16 of the series’ 51 confirmed concerts to again spotlight longtime community partners to inspire giving, volunteerism and general awareness of the organizations’ crucial services. Partners will each bring a fun experience to the concert venue, from photo booths to raffles and spinning wheel games.

“Bend’s world-class beauty and culture have understandably inspired population growth in recent years,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dale Thompson. “That means more people than ever can benefit from the support of their neighbors. At Les Schwab, we are deeply committed to our community and value the opportunity to build support and engagement for our partner organizations with this sponsorship.”

The program launches with the Chris Stapleton concert June 16. Healing Reins will use the opportunity to spotlight its horse-centered therapies and experiences, which aim to bring strength, hope, confidence, and joy to people of all ages with disabilities and special needs.

“We very much appreciate the chance to share our inspiring programs with the community at the concert venue,” said Healing Reins Executive Director Polly Cohen. “We know firsthand how effectively horses can heal, and we’re glad to be able to partner with community-minded businesses like Les Schwab to make sure more people know about our offerings.”

The community organizations that will participate in Les Schwab’s program throughout the series include:

Healing Reins

Central Oregon Junior Golf Association

Rimrock Trails

Saving Grace

Bethlehem Inn

J Bar J

Mosaic Community Health

Furnish Hope

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

Boys & Girls Club of Bend

CASA

Latino Community Association

Special Olympics of Oregon

The Giving Plate

Make A Wish Foundation

KIDS Center

More information about Les Schwab’s commitment to helping its neighbors can be found on its website at Les-Schwab.com/Concerts.

The concert series at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater runs from early June through mid-September. More information can be found on the venue events page bendconcerts.com.

About Les Schwab:

Les Schwab Tire Centers is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,000 employees and over 500 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing — staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today.

