Les Schwab to Support 21 Bend Nonprofits with Concert Series Community Program

Les Schwab Tires is using its marquee sponsorship of this year’s Concert Series at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater to advance support for children, families and education in the Bend community. With its presence at 24 of the series’ 51 confirmed concerts, Les Schwab will spotlight longtime community partners to inspire giving, volunteerism and general awareness of the organization’s crucial services.

“Bend is a special place, and Les Schwab is grateful to call it home,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dale Thompson. “We are deeply committed to our community and excited about the support and engagement our partner organizations will gain from this sponsorship.”

The program launches June 10, when Sarah McLachlan performs with Indigo Girls. Saving Grace will occupy Les Schwab’s booth to build awareness for its work to offer safety, hope and healing to survivors of intimate-partner violence and sexual assault.

“This kind of visibility is a great opportunity for us to further engage Central Oregon in building life free from violence,” said Saving Grace Executive Director Cassi MacQueen. “We’re fortunate in Bend to have community-minded businesses like Les Schwab, Hayden Homes and the Old Mill District to ensure we’re lifting up our neighbors while enjoying fantastic performances.”

Other community organizations that will participate in Les Schwab’s program throughout the series include:

Family Access Network

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

NeighborImpact

Youthline

CASA

J Bar J

Bethlehem Inn

Furnish Hope

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

KIDS Center

Ronald McDonald House of Bend

Shepherd’s House

Healing Reins

The Giving Plate

Oregon FFA

Tower Theater Foundation

Cascade School of Music

Latino Community Association

Oregon Adaptive Sports

Rimrock Trails

More information about Les Schwab’s commitment to helping its neighbors can be found on its website at lesschwab.com/community-story.

The concert series at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater runs from early June through mid-October. More information can be found on the venue events page bendconcerts.com.

About Les Schwab

Les Schwab Tire Centers (lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,000 employees and 500 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing — staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today. In fact, it’s a driving factor in why Les Schwab has ranked number one in customer satisfaction for Aftermarket Tire Replacement by JD Power two years in a row.

lesschwab.com • lesschwab.com/community-story • bendconcerts.com