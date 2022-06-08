Summertime at the Campfire is a Time to Sit Back & Unwind

Let the Entertainment Come to You with an Action-Packed Events Schedule & Campfire Hotel’s Inaugural June PrideFest

Campfire Hotel’s hip, midtown vibes bring the heat this summer. The Sunset Travel Award-winning hotel will offer a steady lineup of events from their inaugural June PrideFest to poolside entertainment, monthly celebrations, and their popular outdoor Unplugged Summer Concert Series.

In honor of Pride Month this June, Campfire Hotel will be hosting PrideFest, June 23-26. The celebration commences on Thursday night with a Burlesque show by one of the West Coast’s top production companies, Justin Buckles Productions. The fun will continue into Friday with a poolside Drag Queen Pool Party and Campfire’s Unplugged summer series performance by Ashley Flynn & The Revitors. Food and drink will be available for purchase onsite. Saturday, think glitter, booze, and sky-high bouffants at the Diva Drag Brunch, and Sunday will be a day to savor with a pool-side glamping party at the outdoor saltwater pool. For additional information or to book, visit Campfirehotel.com. Diva Drag Brunch tickets should be reserved exclusively through Justin Buckles Production on Eventbrite.

“We take pride in having created a safe and welcoming space for all to enjoy the beauty of Bend and Central Oregon. While we know the world observes June as Pride Month, at Campfire Hotel, You Are Welcome Here, year-round,” says Heather Anderson, director of marketing for Campfire Hotel. “When you stay at Campfire, you are family. We aim to make the experience feel as easy and fun as possible. This summer, we will once again be offering our onsite bikes and tube rentals, and stocking up our Camp Store for all your summer needs. The Canteen is also offering some entertaining poolside happenings.”

Canteen will bring the vibrations with Latin Night dance parties every first Friday of the month, featuring Latin Dance Bend and DJ Solo. Pool Club parties will begin in mid-June, with weekly DJ lineups and poolside libations. Canteen’s monthly programming with Come OUT Bend every first Thursday of the month and Drag Bingo every last Sunday will continue.

Whatever your reason for visiting the Campfire this summer, it will be a fun time.

campfire.com • @campfirehotel