Mt. Bachelor is Springing Up Events with Subaru WinterFest and RendezVan

Bachelor Does It Big

April at Mt. Bachelor is more than spring skiing and sunshine.

It’s a celebration of mountain life and music that keeps the season going.

With Subaru WinterFest and RendezVan rolling in this month, the mountain is buzzing with energy, activities and entertainment from sunup to sundown.

April 11-13 & April 17-20

Learn More

Time to Re-Season

Two flavorful reasons to stop by Savory Spice Shop this month.

During the Tax Week Sale, get $15 off purchases of $50 or more.

Later in the month, swap out any old spice jar, any brand, for 20% off a fresh replacement during the Spring Spice Swap.

Tax Week Sale | April 10 – 15

Spring Spice Swap | April 22 – 27

Explore Spices

Comic Relief in Sight

Googly eyes have taken over Bend, and Trevor Noah is here for it.

The Emmy-winning comedian and former Daily Show host

makes his Bend debut for a one-night-only event you won’t want to blink and miss at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Saturday, July 12

Tickets on sale now online or at the Ticket Mill

Learn More

