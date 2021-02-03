New local book, Three Sisters Wilderness: A History, Releasing Next Month

(Book cover photo | Courtesy of Arcadia Publishing)

Three Sisters Wilderness: A History will be released on Monday, March 22 from Arcadia Publishing.

About the Book: The magnificent Three Sisters Wilderness, straddling the Cascade mountain range, beckons adventurers from around the world. One of the original 54 of the more than 800 such areas designated by Congress, it is Oregon’s second-largest most-visited and accessible wilderness. Championed by citizens of Bend, Eugene and beyond, its preservation under the Wilderness Act of 1964 was a community-wide effort to keep the dramatic vistas and diverse ecosystems available for all to enjoy. Join author Les Joslin as he explores the origins of the wilderness concept, the natural and cultural history of the Three Sisters country and the stewardship that preserves what is termed “an enduring resource of wilderness.”

About the Author: Les Joslin is a regionally and nationally recognized wilderness educator and recipient of the U.S. Forest Service Chief’s Wilderness Education Leadership Award. A retired U.S. Navy commander and a former U.S. Forest Service firefighter, wilderness ranger and staff officer, he is a graduate of San Jose State College and holds master’s degrees from the University of Colorado and the University of London. He served 14 seasons in the Three Sisters Wilderness. He is the author of a dozen published books.

arcadiapublishing.com