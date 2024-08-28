Local Artist Michelle Schultz Partners with Nonprofit Street Dog Hero for 5K Run Fundraiser

(Michelle Schultz)

Renowned local artist Michelle Schultz is teaming up with the nonprofit organization Street Dog Hero to add a unique artistic touch to their upcoming 5K run fundraiser. The event will take place on September 8, 2024, from 10am-1pm outside the Athletic Club of Bend.

During the event, Michelle Schultz will be offering her special “Aura Pet Portraits,” a personalized and intuitive artistic service that captures the spirit and soul of your cherished pets. Using her deep understanding of chakras and a keen intuition, Michelle creates vibrant watercolor portraits that reflect the energy and essence of each pet. These 4” x 4” portraits are not only beautiful keepsakes but also a meaningful way to connect with the deeper spirit of your furry friends.

Each portrait will be created on-site in just 5-10 minutes, using a reference photo from your phone — no need for your pet to be present. For just $35, attendees can take home a glittery, magical watercolor portrait infused with Michelle’s signature use of metallic watercolors. Ten percent of all profits from the portraits will be donated to Street Dog Hero, supporting their mission to rescue and rehome dogs in need.

Michelle Schultz, who is based in Bend, is known for her paintings that capture the intimate moments of her spiritual journey. Her use of vivid colors and emotional depth invites viewers to connect more deeply with themselves and their loved ones.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this event and to contribute to such a worthy cause,” said Schultz. “Each portrait is a celebration of the unique energy of every pet, and I can’t wait to share that with the community.”

The Street Dog Hero 5K run fundraiser is an annual event that raises vital funds for their ongoing rescue operations. This year, participants can not only run for a cause but also take home a piece of art that immortalizes their pet’s aura and spirit.

For more information about the event or to schedule a portrait session in advance, contact info@michelleschultzstudio.com.

michelleschultzstudio.com • info@michelleschultzstudio.com • instagram.com/michelleschultzart