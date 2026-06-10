Zarna Garg: Million Dollar Excuses Tour at the Tower Theatre

(Zarna Garg)

Comedian Zarna Garg is a force of nature with a microphone. This Indian immigrant mom brought her sharp, relatable family humor to her first streaming special, ‘One in a Billion.’ Her follow-up special Practical People Win hit #2 movies on Hulu on opening day. When Zarna’s not taking the stage at the Comedy Cellar or opening for icons like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, she’s selling out headlining shows worldwide. Zarna’s Tonight Show and Late Night interviews are among the most-watched online. She made her acting debut in A Nice Indian Boy, a New York Times Critic’s Pick (calling Zarna “a standout”), and published her inspiring memoir This American Woman, Amazon’s book pick the year! Her hugely popular ‘Zarna Garg Family Podcast’ explores modern family life with her husband and kids. With millions of social media followers and billions of views, Zarna Garg is an Instagram Rings winner and just can’t stop laughing her way to the top.

About Bend Comedy and Arts Foundation:

Bend Comedy and Arts Foundation (BCAF) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to honoring comedy’s ability to uplift, connect, and inspire through comedic arts performances. BCAF strives to make performing arts in Bend welcoming, accessible, and meaningful for all. By bringing nationally recognized headliners together with regional talent, partnering with community organizations to distribute free tickets, and creating opportunities for artists and audiences to connect, we aim to remove barriers between people and performance. Go to bendcomedy.org to learn more about supporting the Bend Comedy and Arts Foundation.

BCAF produces the annual Labor Day weekend, Bend Comedy Festival, September 4-6, 2026, with three days of live comedy, including stand-up, improv, sketch, and late-night laughs in venues across Bend. “Hard to come up with words for how incredible this experience was,” said 2025 passholder Ciarra Butikofer. “This was my first time visiting the PNW and I’ll be back. The team that put this together is unreal. I didn’t know what to expect at a comedy festival but it exceeded everything I could imagine. I really hope they continue to do this and make it a staple. One of the best weekends of my life!”

For tickets, updates, and more information, visit bendcomedyfestival.com or follow @bendcomedyfestival on Instagram or Facebook.

bendcomedy.org