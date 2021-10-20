Live at the Tower! Ron Artis II & Precious Byrd

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

The Tower Theatre presents Ron Artis II and Precious Byrd live at the Tower on Tuesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are now on sale.

Central Oregon favorite Ron Artis II has a new album, Purpose, and his CD release tour starts exclusively at the Tower! Joining Hawaii’s supremely soulful and energetic performer will be Precious Byrd, one of the most sought-after funky rock ‘n’ roll bands in the Pacific Northwest. We’re taking out the front rows so you don’t just have to dance in the aisles!

Not a member? Join here: towertheatre.org/support/membership .