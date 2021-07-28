Live Theater Returns to OSU in August with Bard in the Quad’s Comedy of Errors

(Comedy of Errors cast | Photo by Elizabeth Helman)

Live theater returns to Oregon State University (OSU) next month with the 16th season of Bard in the Quad featuring Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors.

OSU Theatre will perform the slapstick tale of mistaken identity at 7:30pm August 5-8 and August 12-15 in the Memorial Union Quad, 2501 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $12 for K-12 students and $5 for OSU students.

“We are thrilled to be back outside in the Quad and rehearsing theatre for audiences again,” director and OSU Theatre faculty member Elizabeth Helman said. “It’s been a challenging year and although we’ve experimented a lot with audio and digital formats at OSU Theatre, nothing can replace the experience of live performance. Bard in the Quad is always such a special event and really the perfect way to invite people back onto our campus this summer.”

During the pandemic in 2020, rather than a live outdoor show, OSU Theatre produced an innovative audio performance they nicknamed “Bard in Your Yard,” recording Shakespeare’s Macbeth as a podcast with an original score and background sound effects.

This year’s Comedy of Errors cast features OSU students Libby Brennan (Amelia/Company), Sophie Brown (Dromio S.), Josh Burlock (Duke Solinus), Steven Evans-Renteria (Courtesan/Company), Abrianna Feinhaur (Dromio E.), Srimanyu Ganapathineedi (Antipholus S.), Hannah Schwartz (Luciana), Taylor Stageberg (Balthazar) and Kane Sweeney (Angelo); and community members AJ Glessner (Aegeon), Samantha Johnson (Adrianna), Ellie Smith (Merchant/Company), Josh Smith (Antipholus E.) and Brandon Urey (Pinch/Nell/Company).

The box office will open at 6:30pm in the Memorial Union Quad on each performance day. To purchase tickets in advance, visit bardinthequad.org or call the OSU theatre arts box office at 541-737-2784. No late seating or late admission. All performances are outdoors and no seating is provided, so audience members are invited to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs, along with warm clothing. Picnics are encouraged.

oregonstate.edu • bardinthequad.org