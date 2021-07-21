In-Person Festival Faire Returns This July to Launch Sunriver Music Festival’s Outdoor Concert Series

The music is back! An all-new Festival Faire arrives July 24 to offer you a dynamic opening of the 44th season of the Sunriver Music Festival.

The theme is Outdoor Overture, and reservations are now being accepted for a delightful Saturday evening in the open air with live music, friendly fun and multiple delicious dining options. Tickets are $85 per person.

“Due to the pandemic, last year inspired us to design an online auction in absence of this popular event,” explains Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Now we get to revive a live event to celebrate the return of our in-person concerts plus bring back the exciting live auction, while retaining the best parts of the online silent auction.”

Overture, which comes from the French word for “opening,” is a fitting theme for this year’s Festival Faire. The event kicks off the concert season and remains the premier fundraiser of the year supporting Young Artists Scholarships and world-class concerts. July 24’s Outdoor Overture is full of special delights:

Hosted happy hour and abundant dining options. Featuring locally sourced and gourmet ingredients, Bowtie Catering executes delicious cuisine with high-quality presentation and excellent service.

Performances throughout the evening from several of the Festival’s virtuosic Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

A sneak preview of the 44th season Summer Festival (August 14-23), which includes four classical concerts, one pops concert and a solo piano concert.

Strolling minstrels, fun and games, door prizes and more.

Iverson adds that due to the Festival’s commitment to follow public health guidelines, capacity may be limited. A lively way to enrich your experience is to host a table full of friends or business associates. Tables of eight or ten can easily be reserved.

For complete information, email information@sunrivermusic.org, visit sunrivermusic.org or call the Ticket Office at 541-593-9310.

