Plot Twist

BendFilm Takes IND/EX

Recently, BendFilm’s very own Christina and Selin traded Central Oregon for Chicago to attend IND/EX, one of the premier gatherings for independent cinemas, film festivals, and industry leaders from across the country. It was BendFilm’s first time attending, and we came home with notebooks full of ideas, a growing list of new friends and collaborators, and plenty of inspiration for what’s next. Every conversation, panel, and chance encounter helps us build a stronger festival, a better Tin Pan, and richer experiences for our community. Stay tuned. We’ve got stories to tell, ideas to share, and a full IND/EX debrief coming your way soon.

BendFilm is Hiring!

Festival season is creeping up fast, which means it’s hiring season at BendFilm. We’re looking for awesome humans to join our seasonal team as we ramp up for the Bend Film Festival. Whether you’re helping welcome filmmakers, keeping events running smoothly, supporting Basecamp, or working behind the scenes to make the festival shine, you’ll play a part in bringing independent film to our community. Take a look at the openings, or send them to someone who’d absolutely crush one of these gigs. It takes a great crew to put on a great show.

We are currently hiring for:

Venue Manager

Stage Manager

Hospitality & Transportation Manager

Summer Filmmaking Camp Intern

Basecamp Coordinator

You know the drill…

It’s the perfect time to become a BendFilm member

The Bend Film Festival is only three months away, and there’s no better time to become a BendFilm member. Your membership helps fuel independent film, bold storytelling, and year-round arts programming across Central Oregon.

Along the way, you’ll score early access to Festival tickets, 20% off Festival Passes, and discounted tickets at the Tin Pan all year long.

It’s one of the easiest ways to support the work you love while picking up a few perks for yourself.

Rent The Tin Pan

Summer is full of reasons to get people together. Beat the heat with an event at the Tin Pan.

Private rentals are open for birthdays, team events, screenings, parties, and honestly — any excuse to get people together somewhere great.

If you’re shopping for someone who loves cinema, Tin Pan gift cards make it easy. A great film and a great night out, wrapped up and ready to give.

bendfilm.org • tinpantheater.com