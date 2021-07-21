Local Artists Hold Art Show & Reception to Raise Continuing Awareness for the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund

(Image provided)

The City of Sisters, the eastern gateway to the Santiam Canyon, is home to a wide variety of artists and artisans. Two of these artists, Mel Archer and Terri Dill-Simpson, share a love for the Canyon and also feel deep sympathy for the residents affected by the cataclysmic wildfires of 2020. Mel and Terri, hoping to raise awareness for the need for further contributions to the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund, are holding a benefit art show, Finding Peace: Fire and Water at the Sisters Art Works’ Campbell Gallery.

Fused Glass Artist, Mel Archer, and award winning Watercolorist, Terri Dill-Simpson, will be hosting a reception on August 6, 2021 from 5 to 7pm. The artists will be donating 50 percent of the sale proceeds from two special pieces of art inspired by the Santiam Canyon.

Mel’s fused glass painting titled Niagara Waterwheel depicts the iconic waterwheel from before the fire. Terri’s watercolor painting titled Hope in the Fall suggests a time when the Canyon will be restored to its former grandeur.

The Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund was established shortly after the smoke cleared. A nonprofit 501c3 charity, the Wildfire Relief Fund administers relief efforts for the people of the Canyon. Hundreds of donations have been given to the fund, totaling $3,255,830, but the fund is still shy of its $5 million goal. Mel and Terri want to help by bringing awareness of the continuing need to support the relief efforts.

The relationship between the City of Sisters and the Santiam Canyon is a close one. Daily, hundreds of visitors travel through the Canyon to reach the City. It is for this reason that a reception at the Sisters Art Works’ Campbell Gallery is the perfect location to raise awareness for the Santiam Canyon Wildlife Relief Fund. Mel and Terri invite you to join them for a wonderful reception, on August 6, 2021, at the Campbell Gallery.

For more information, contact Mel Archer at mela7910@gmail.com or Terri Dill-Simpson at tdillsimpson@gmail.com.

sistersartsassociation.org/cindy-duncan-campbell-gallery