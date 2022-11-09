Local Bend Mother Releases Second Memoir

(Flow Belinsky | Photos courtesy of Flow Belinsky)

Flow Belinsky, two-time author in Bend, published her long-awaited motherhood memoir on November 1, 2022.

Selflessness is celebrated in motherhood, but in this memoir, Belinsky shows the journey of a modern woman breaking out of the martyrdom norm and growing into her true self-expression within motherhood.

Flow believes in the healing power of writing our true stories. She healed through postpartum depression through writing her first book. Now, in her second book, she shows how she grew through the overwhelm of parenting a toddler into a more authentic and fulfilling life.

After postponing her book release for a full year due to intensive burnout, Flow is happy to finally share her second memoir with devoted fans and new readers alike. The Me in Motherhood is an honest and insightful memoir of growing through mom-guilt into real self-expression, creativity and fulfillment.

Flow Belinsky is a seasoned memoirist, having published two books in the last four years. Her first book was short-listed for the North Street Book Prize and received raving 5 Star reviews. She also supports other women to write their memoirs as a Memoir Consultant and through her online program, Memoir Jumpstart Course, is a musician and community builder in Bend.

“The most authentic motherhood book that ever existed.”

“Flow’s voice is SO honest, so transparent, so deeply thoughtful and self-reflective.”

flowbelinsky.com