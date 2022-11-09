MUSE + UNLOCKED FILMS Present A Reflection of Self at Open Space

(Photo | Courtesy of The World Muse)

Unlocked Films and World Muse will host a screening of their recent documentary Film A ReFlection of Self on November 29 at Open Space. The Film shares the voices and stories of LGBTQIA+ community members and explores what it means to be free. This screening will be dedicated to the memory of Alex Simpson and all ticket proceeds will go to The Cult of Tuck, the drag troupe she founded and led as Deb Auchery.

There will be a panel discussion after the screening featuring many of the amazing humans in the Film. This is a wonderful opportunity to listen to, learn from, and show support for our LBGTQIA+ community members. This event is in partnership with OUT Central Oregon.

Tickets , which can be purchased online now, are $10 and all proceeds will go to The Cult of Tuck.

Doors open at 5:30pm, film begins 6pm, tickets at eventbrite.com/e/a-reflection-of-self-tickets-459212907167 .

From the film:

RJ Quiris

“I deﬁnitely feel the need to be a role model because there was a never a strong, gay, black man in my sight, as far as TV shows or on billboards. There was nobody being represented in that way.”

Shireen Amini

“I’m tired of trying to create the spaces where I feel at home; having to be the one to push to create that space. You guys ﬁgure it out. Ask. Want to do something? I don’t want to be the one that has to keep saying this is what I need.”

Ocean Robinson

“Show up when someone is actively speaking against us. Our collective freedom relies on our bodily autonomy. Be the person who stands up and supports us.”

Alex Simpson

“There’s gonna be hate always. People are always going to be afraid of themselves and their own insecurities, and that’s going to get projected onto others, because they’re jealous. They see me walking around being beautiful and owning every single ounce of my body and spirit, and they want that for themselves. But they don’t know how to attain it.”