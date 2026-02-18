New Class Announcement ~ Acting with Ann

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)
Acting with Ann
April 11-May 14
Age 11-14
Tuition – $295
Registration Opens Friday, February 27
Discover new layers of your artistry as we create a collaborative piece of original theatre from the ground up. Each week we will deepen our theatrical vocabularies and explore techniques of theatre-making including vocal and physical explorations in the Viewpoints*, improvisation and composition. Together we will read myths and fairytales choosing one to act as the anchor and inspiration for our process. Design elements will also inspire our storytelling choices from the beginning. We will share our work in a performance at Open Space in May.
Schedule —
- Wednesday, April 1 – 5-7pm
- Saturday, April 4 – 10am-12pm
- Wednesday, April 8 – 5-7pm
- Saturday, April 11 –10am-12pm
- Wednesday, April 15 – 5-7pm
- Saturday, April 18 – 10am-12pm
- Wednesday, April 22 – 5-7pm
- Saturday, April 25 – 10am-12pm
- Wednesday, April 29 – 4-7pm
- Saturday, May 2 – 10am-12pm
- Wednesday, May 6 – 4-7pm
- Saturday, May 9 – 10am-1pm
- Wednesday, May 13 – 4-7pm