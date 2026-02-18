New Class Announcement ~ Acting with Ann

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Acting with Ann

April 11-May 14

Age 11-14

Tuition – $295

Registration Opens Friday, February 27

Discover new layers of your artistry as we create a collaborative piece of original theatre from the ground up. Each week we will deepen our theatrical vocabularies and explore techniques of theatre-making including vocal and physical explorations in the Viewpoints*, improvisation and composition. Together we will read myths and fairytales choosing one to act as the anchor and inspiration for our process. Design elements will also inspire our storytelling choices from the beginning. We will share our work in a performance at Open Space in May.

Schedule —

Wednesday, April 1 – 5-7pm

Saturday, April 4 – 10am-12pm

Wednesday, April 8 – 5-7pm

Saturday, April 11 –10am-12pm

Wednesday, April 15 – 5-7pm

Saturday, April 18 – 10am-12pm

Wednesday, April 22 – 5-7pm

Saturday, April 25 – 10am-12pm

Wednesday, April 29 – 4-7pm

Saturday, May 2 – 10am-12pm

Wednesday, May 6 – 4-7pm

Saturday, May 9 – 10am-1pm

Wednesday, May 13 – 4-7pm

beatchildrenstheatre.org