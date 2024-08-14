Locavore Farm to Table Dinner at Five Pine Announces Menu

Central Oregon Locavore would like to invite you to our upcoming Meet Your Farmer Dinner at FivePine Creekside Patio in Sisters on August 21! This event will be outside weather permitting, but an indoor venue is available if there is extreme heat or smoke. Guests will enjoy a multi-course Lebanese themed meal with ingredients sourced from Sisters residents Cascade Mountain Pastures and Mahonia Gardens, put together with love and finesse by the talented chefs of FivePine. Inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, the menu consists of a mezze dipping platter with fresh summer pickings, tender lamb legs and chicken kebabs accentuated with a tabbouleh salad, cooked za’atar root vegetables, a hummus flight, a rich assortment of sauces and more!

Savor the culinary craftsmanship and fresh, locally sourced ingredients in a delightful high desert mountain setting. Reserve your seat now for an unforgettable dining experience; tickets are $139 per person (which includes gratuity), available for purchase here.

1st- Community Mezze Board- Served During Social Hour with the Farmers

Spiced Olives, Pickled Armenian Cucumber & Beets, Cherry Tomatoes

Selection of FivePine Hummus

Muhammara (Roasted Pepper & Walnut Spread)

Zucchini Baba Ghanoush

2nd- Served Family Style

Tabbouleh Salad

Fattoush

Marinated Lamb Steak With Shatta Sauce, Salsat Toum, Raita Sauce

Garam Masla Yogurt Chicken Kebabs

Za’atar Roasted Carrots- feta and fresh mint

Mujadara Hamra (lentils, bulgur wheat, caramelized onions, spices)

Curry Roasted Potatoes with Fennel

3rd-Dessert

Pistachio Baklava – Rosewater Simple Syrup

Locavore’s Meet Your Farmer Dinners are a series of dining experiences that pair local farmers with chefs from rotating local restaurants. The goal of this seasonal program is to build farmer-chef relationships, making mutually beneficial industry connections that last with the purpose of promoting strong community access to locally produced food we can trust.

The chosen chef prepares a multi-course meal using as many of the featured farmer’s products as possible, supplemented by other local ingredients. Our guests are treated to a presentation from the featured farmers about their farm and how the delicious food on your plate went from farm to table. You don’t want to miss this!

About Central Oregon Locavore Nonprofit:

We are a 501c3 nonprofit indoor farmers’ market featuring local produce, meats, dairy, grains, honey, bread, eggs, skincare, crafts and more. Features both Organic-certified and organically grown, non-certified items. Offers the largest selection of locally raised, grass-fed, antibiotic and added-hormone free meats in Oregon. Accepts SNAP/EBT, Oregon Farm Direct vouchers and Double Up Food Bucks. Items are sourced from the nearest sustainable and environmentally minded source. Manages 5 educational programs inspiring further community involvement in local food.

About Mahonia Gardens:

Mahonia Gardens is a one-acre market garden growing produce by hand using organic practices and no synthetic inputs. Farmers Benji and Carys Nagel cultivated Mahonia Gardens in 2013 with a focus on soil health and biodiversity. Mahonia Gardens emphasizes a close relationship with nature to produce the healthiest herbs, flowers and vegetables available to Central Oregonians.

About Cascade Mountain Pastures:

Cascade Mountain Pastures raises grass-fed lamb born on-farm using natural and sustainable practices since 2013. Lambs graze rotationally on 40 acres of pasture, allowing for optimal root regeneration and healthy soils with high water quality and retention. All meat is sold in Central Oregon to optimally reduce stress to the animal during transportation for processing.

