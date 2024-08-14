Bend Design Tickets On Sale

Bend Design 2024

A Celebration of Bend Culture

Bend Design 2024 unites designers, artists and creative minds for a celebration of the growing innovative and creative Bend design community. Through panels, inspiring talks and welcoming gatherings, Bend Design encourages creativity and connection among attendees, speakers and the greater Bend community.

Known for its diverse sessions covering graphic design, illustration, branding and architecture, Bend Design stands out as a space where creativity thrives, and this year Bend Design offers a platform to learn from industry leaders and fellow creatives in the Bend area where the conference was born in 2015.

Looking forward — Bend Design celebrates ten years in 2025 and we’ve been working with local creative collaborators on the idea of having a larger event in 2025 with art, film, design, animation and more.

This year we are a jam-packed day of programming in locations near Tin Pan Alley, including a film at Tin Pan on album design covers, a motion design graphic exhibition at Scalehouse Gallery, a panel on motion design, an architect talking about designing for Central Oregon all concluding with a happy hour gathering at Scalehouse Gallery with music and a fashion show created by youth from Warm Springs.

