OHDC 2025 Cancelled

It is with a heavy heart that we are taking a pause this year and thus cancelling both weeks of the Oregon High Desert Classics (OHDC). This is due to a low number of registrations and sadly the low numbers just did not pencil out for us to be able to hold the show this year. We hope that this year’s pause is just that — and we can look forward to 2026 for some changes and improvements. And of course any payments/deposits made will be refunded. Thank you all so much for all your support!

The OHDC is our main fundraiser for J Bar J Youth Services that raises money for all our programs serving youth and for that reason as well we are disappointed that there were not enough registrations this year.

Thank you to all our 2025 OHDC sponsors, vendors, contractors, exhibitors and community members.

