March First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through March.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/departments/library

Artwork by members of the High Desert Art League is showing at COCC’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from March 4 to April 29, with a reception from 1-3pm on March 10.

The show is a collection of paintings, photographs and sculptures by artists Jan Dow, Pamela Beaverson, Helen Brown, Barbara Hudler Cella, Janet Frost, Michelle Lindblom, Jean Requa Lubin, Karen Maier, Liz Haberman, Jacqueline Newbold, Vivian C. Olsen, Janice Rhodes and Joren Traveller.

“This amazing group of professional artists continues to create the most incredible work,” said Joren Traveller, High Desert Art League’s president. “Although many of us are affiliated with various galleries and associations, High Desert Art League shows pull our creative wonders together into one show as a unique collective exhibit.” highdesertartleague.com.

COCC Pinckney Gallery at Pence Hall

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/programs/art/pinckney_gallery.aspx

Exhibiting Wednesday, March 13-Friday, April 19 is Roots and Wings: Then and Now — early and recent work by teaching artist, Karen Z. Ellis, MFA. Join us for the opening reception Wednesday, March 13 from 4-6pm with an informal artist’s talk at 5pm. Exhibition includes original paintings, drawings, hand-pulled prints, photographs, ceramics, as well as some poetry and an installation.

Gallery hours are 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday, and by arrangement.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

The story of the town of Maxville and its people is now shared at the High Desert Museum through Timber Culture, a traveling photography exhibition curated by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center in Joseph, Oregon. The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center highlights the cultural history of the area by collecting, interpreting and preserving the history of Maxville and similar logging communities across the West.

Although Timber Culture is a traveling exhibition, the Museum’s exhibitions team added their own special touches. The exhibit features historic objects from the Museum’s collection illustrating everyday life in the era as well as a few hands-on interactives for kids like a wash basin with wash boards and a cross section of a massive old growth ponderosa pine tree. Showing through April 28.

Continuing through April 7 is Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation, featuring the rare and valuable collection of original art by famous American artist Andy Warhol. In addition to the complete portfolio of Warhol’s Endangered Species series (1983), the exhibit will also feature selected highlights from Warhol’s Skull series (1976) and Vanishing Animals series (1986), as well as one of the Marilyn works (1967).

Andy Warhol, a household name and Pop Art icon, is best known for examining contemporary culture through images of commodification, mortality, and celebrity. Warhol’s Endangered Species collection asks visitors to reflect on our need for actionable conservation on a global scale and leverages the same style he used for celebrities to share that these animals deserve the same level of recognition and attention. The 900-square-foot gallery will convey the dynamic, ongoing efforts to preserve the highlighted endangered species but also the living implementation of the ESA itself.

The Endangered in The High Desert exhibit continues through July 7, bringing heightened attention to the variety of species in the High Desert ecosystem that are facing extinction or recovering from the threat. Examine the importance of ecological connectivity through engaging photographs and playful design. Visitors will also learn about simple conservation measures that they can take to help wildlife. In addition to learning about endangered species in the exhibit, visitors can tour the High Desert Museum’s other exhibits to meet living wildlife that have been listed on the ESA, including a bald eagle, Foskett speckled dace and desert tortoises.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be showcasing M. Luke Allee for the month of March. M. Luke Allee grew up in Central Oregon after graduating from OSU-Cascades in 2016 with a BFA. He spent a few years living in Portland working as a finish carpenter and going on long walks during the early hours of the morning. His love for urban landscapes grew in the stillness of those illuminated streets and alleyways. After his time in Portland he spent months driving his van “BAD LARRY” across the country, spending hundreds of nights on the road visiting friends and family. The show goes through the month of March and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyerart.com

New website, email and artwork! The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St. Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

March has arrived and Mockingbird Gallery is proud to be featuring the work of Lisa Danielle and John DeMott, two gifted artists who are inspired by the beauty that the Western/Native American landscape and artifacts provide us. On First Friday, August 5 our show titled Guardians of Time will open from 5-8pm.

Over the years Lisa Danielle has also built up a diverse collection of historic memorabilia. Recently Danielle has begun to combine items from other cultures. She reflects, “Touching lives is the real legacy I want to leave with my art.”

In his search to conjure up on canvas the American West during the 1850’s to the turn of the

century, John DeMott does more than work from models. He stands in the path of stampeding buffalo, participates in 1880-style shoot-outs, and spends time on Civil War battlefields.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Oxford Hotel is showing the works of Michelle Lindblom for the month of March.

Michelle works in acrylic and also creates monotypes (one-of-a-kind prints). Her works on display in the Oxford Hotel incorporate her love of nature and all things textural. She re-purposed materials from her studio such as newspaper clippings, fabric, scraps of printmaking paper, a Hawaiian lei, snakeskin, dried moss, modeling paste, matt medium, acrylic, and water-based printmaking inks. The materials channel Michelle’s creative process and allow her to play and discover new techniques freely without constriction. Upon leaving her 24 year career as a college art professor and moving west, Michelle began focusing the narrative of her work on revealing the stories of her journey through life. Michelle lives and works from her studio in Bend.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art is proud to be featuring the work of Korey Gulbrandson and Andy Wachs, two amazing artists who are inspired by the structure and beauty that surrounds us. On First Friday, February 2, our show, From Soul to Surface, will open from 5-8pm.

Korey Gulbrandson starts with a hand-crafted wood canvas and evolves with an accumulation of layers, manipulating wax and various mediums. Using a torch and carving tools, Korey scribes and removes the layers. This technique creates an exciting and surprising plane of texture and color.

With an intense sense of spatial design and construct, Andy Wachs has the ability and talent to create a broad selection of contemporary furniture along with art pieces, installations, and environmental design works. His design for almost any space interior is unique and exceptional with inspiration drawn from nature and life.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In March, Red Chair Gallery showcases wildlife photography by Sue Dougherty and pastels by Sue Lyon-Manley. The pedestals are filled with Deb Borine’s glass bowls, platters and landscapes. Stephanie Stanley displays hand loomed scarves, cowls and ponchos. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Around Town, the current show at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery, features slices of familiar and not so familiar sights around Bend. The group show by multiple local artists, includes both familiar subjects such as parks and Downtown locations, as well as little known and largely unseen settings “Around Town.” The multi-media show runs through March 30.

Open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery continues Abstract Expressionism to Abstract Impressionism and Everything In-Between, a show dedicated to abstract art. Over 15 SageBrushers Art Society member artists will be represented in a variety of mediums. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm. Showing through February.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Continuing through December 30 is Christi Zorrilla Soto, The Endless Knot.

Christi’s work is driven by her personal experiences as a multicultural individual. Her Peruvian-Chinese heritage, along with her family’s migration from different parts of the world, has inspired an exploration at the intersection of native arts with contemporary art. Through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation arts, Zorilla Soto exposes the delicate journey of migration and the celebration of diversity. By combining traditional and modern techniques, Christi aims to foster dialogue between the past and present while honoring her heritage and uncovering her own identity. Through art, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their roots and recognize the beauty in the diversity surrounding us. scalehouse.org/artist-christi-zorrilla-soto.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Joren Traveller continues to show her work at Touchmark at Pilot Butte in March. Mostly Birds features Joren’s paintings in pastel, acrylic and oil. As her theme suggests, feathered friends are the main focus, but the artist has included “a couple of furry critters as well.”

Touchmark at Pilot Butte is located at 1125 NE Watt Way in Bend. The show is in the mezzanine gallery and will be up through the end of March.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

March Group Exhibit Awakening.

Tumalo Art Co. mounts a Group Exhibit heralding the beginning of spring, March 1, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk. All gallery members and represented artists were invited to submit their interpretation of the hopeful theme, Awakening, giving a wide interpretation of the first hint that spring is arriving in the High Desert. Paintings in all mediums, glass, digital media, photography and sculpture will be represented.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents abstract paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member Janet Massimino. Janet’s work delves into the process of translating abstract thoughts onto a surface structure. She uses color, shape, line, and texture to express emotions tied to memories of places and experiences. Drawing from the profound healing qualities found in nature, she portrays the ways in which we become whole over time. Don’t miss this outstanding show, which will pair perfectly with a glass of wine! Showing through April.