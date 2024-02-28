Cascade Chorale Presents a Concert of “Serenity” to Welcome Spring

(Photo courtesy of Cascade Chorale)

Announcing the much-anticipated concert, “Serenity” to be performed by the celebrated Cascade Chorale. Scheduled for the evening of March 9 and the afternoon of March10, these concerts promise to be a harmonious heralding of spring’s arrival, weaving together music, light, and growth in a stunning auditory tapestry.

Under the direction of James W. Knox, and featuring compositions from luminaries like Bob Chilcott and Dolly Parton, alongside a commissioned piece by composer Sarah Blair, the concerts explore the multiple facets of serenity. Reflecting on themes such as moving forward through adversity and finding calm within chaos, the Cascade Chorale invites the audience to a musical conversation about hope, reassurance and a recognition that ultimately, everything is going to be okay.

Join us for these transformative winter performances at Nativity Lutheran Church, 60850 Brosterhous Road, Bend, as follows:

Saturday, March 9, at 7pm Sunday, March 10, at 3pm



The concerts are admission-free, with donations warmly welcomed and appreciated. Contributions are indispensable to the sustainability of the Cascade Chorale’s ventures, which are largely supported through voluntary giving.

The CCA stands as a testament to the power of community and the arts. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the Cascade Chorale Association is dedicated to making choral music accessible to all in Central Oregon, in line with our ongoing mission.

Contributions to the Cascade Chorale not only enable the local choral arts scene to prosper but are also tax-deductible, granting patrons like you a chance to make a lasting impact. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to otherwise offer support to the Cascade Chorale, please reach out to CCA President Marilyn Elliott.

Your presence in the audience is a show of support we greatly value, and we are excited to share this serene musical experience with you. Thank you for being a part of our community and for considering a donation to help continue our tradition of choral excellence.

cascadecchorale.org