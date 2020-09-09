Sunriver Music Festival’s Popular Swings Fore Strings Golf Tournament is Back October 11

(Artwork | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

It’s back! Rescheduled from June due to COVID-19 concerns, Sunriver Music Festival’s 12th Annual SWINGS FORE STRINGS golf tournament returns Sunday, October 11, at the Sunriver Resort’s Woodlands Golf Course.

“We’ve redesigned this year’s event to follow the new safety protocols, so everyone will have a safe and fun day,” explains Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Since the cost of a regular round of golf at the world-class Woodlands is already $130, by choosing to play in our tournament you will not only enjoy great golf on a great course with friends, but you’ll also enjoy a box lunch, free Sunriver Brewing beer all day, live music and games on the course, all with the fun of supporting Central Oregon’s premier classical music festival.”

Iverson also thanks the sponsors who enable this lively fundraiser to return: Sunriver Resort, Sunriver Brewing Company, Cascade Publications, Combined Communications and The Bulletin. All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Sunriver Music Festival including its education missions and Young Artists Scholarship program.

SWINGS FORE STRINGS $130 player fee ($520 for a foursome) includes:

18 holes of fabulous golf with cart,

Box lunch provided by Sunriver Resort,

Complimentary beer from Sunriver Brewing Company,

Raffles and fun games and challenges on the holes for prizes!

Music throughout the course from Sunriver Music Festival’s talented Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

Sponsorships are available to provide you or your company valuable recognition: Sponsor a “hole” for $230 and receive one free entry fee and your name on your sponsored hole. Bring a foursome and sponsor a hole for $620.

Thanks to the support of the Sunriver Resort, you can make it a three-day October golf adventure. All participants will enjoy a special $50 rate at Woodlands and Meadows Sunriver courses the Friday and Saturday before the tournament (October 9 and 10).

Registration is now open. You can register three ways:

Online at sunrivermusic.org Call 541-593-1084 Email information@sunrivermusic.org

sunrivermusic.org • Registration Information