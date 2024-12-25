Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund Supports HDCM Concert Series & Educational Outreach

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 from the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund to support its Concert Series and Educational Outreach programs. Founded in 1970, the private foundation is committed to assisting organizations in achieving sustainability of programs and services through increasing their fundraising capacity. They have a long history of supporting community-based nonprofits across Oregon, focusing on Cultural Arts, Education, Human Services, Medical, and Public Benefit initiatives.

“We are deeply grateful to have the support of the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund for the presentation of our Concert Series and Educational Outreach programs,” said Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Foundation grants like this are instrumental in sustaining our Concert Series and Educational Outreach programs and in helping us plan for the future.”

HDCM 2024-2025 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Mission Building, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its seventeenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series featuring world-renowned artists and impactful educational opportunities. Join us in experiencing the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)