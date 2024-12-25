Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Nutcracker

Presented by the Grand Kyiv Ballet

Wednesday & Thursday, January 8-9 at 7pm

Nutcracker is a ballet that will always be timeless, it has been loved for more than 100 years. The performance is based on the fairy tale classic of German literature by E. Hoffmann, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” This mystical story is about a handsome prince who was bewitched into an ugly doll and a girl, Masha, who helps the Nutcracker defeat the Mouse King.

Villalobos Brothers

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, January 12 at 7:30pm

The Villalobos Brothers are a Grammy-winning family band, recognized as one of the foremost Contemporary Mexican ensembles in the world. With their unique fusion of Mexican folk, jazz, and classical music, they have captivated audiences across the United States, Mexico, India, Russia, and Canada.

Space, Hope and Charity

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Saturday, January 18 at 7pm

An independent documentary film about Charity Woodrum, a young woman from rural Oregon whose dream of becoming an astrophysicist is nearly derailed when she suffers a devastating tragedy. Go behind-the-scenes of her remarkable journey through poverty and tragedy as she chases her dream working for NASA. With help from friends old and new, she finds her way back to the distant galaxies where she feels most at peace. Q&A with Dr. Charity Woodrum, Dr. Scott Fisher, and Director/Producer Sandy Cummings.

Aluminum Show

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Tuesday, January 21 at 7:30pm

A unique and energetic experience for the entire family, is an engaging tour de force which combines movement, dance, visual theater, and plenty of humor. The show gained worldwide recognition and has mesmerized hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.

Mania — The ABBA Tribute

Presented by Emporium Presents

Wednesday, January 22 at 7:30pm

Experience an authentic and unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish band that has captured the hearts of fans for generations. With stunning costumes, energetic choreography, and impeccable musicianship, Mania: The ABBA Tribute recreates the magic of ABBA’s music in all its glory. From Dancing Queen to Waterloo, Mamma Mia to Take a Chance on Me, the band performs all of ABBA’s greatest hits with passion and precision, transporting audiences back to the disco era of the 1970s.

Pack Drumline

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Thursday, January 23 at 7:30pm

The Pack Drumline made their presence known to the world when they kicked off Season 17 of America’s Got Talent. This type of opportunity has only ever been a dream of theirs since forming back in 2014. Since then, The Pack has been blessed to touch many stages and travel across the country performing for thousands of crowds — including Super Bowl LVIII!

Please purchase tickets on our official website: towertheatre.org.

We cannot guarantee tickets sold through third parties.

Box Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 11am-4pm.

towertheatre.org