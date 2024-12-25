Theater in the Park Announces Rock of Ages

(Graphic courtesy of Lay It Out Events)

Lay It Out Events Presents the Rocking Return of Theater in the Park with the Electrifying Musical Rock of Ages

August 15 & 16 in Drake Park

Lay It Out Events is thrilled to announce the return of Theater in the Park, the beloved annual outdoor theater tradition, with the high-energy musical sensation Rock of Ages.

Prepare for an unforgettable journey back to the tail end of the 1980s, where big hair, big dreams, and even bigger rock anthems set the stage for an electrifying performance in the picturesque setting of Drake Park.

Mark your calendars for August 15 and 16, when the park will transform into Hollywood’s Sunset Strip for two nights of theatrical magic.

About Rock of Ages

Set in a time of Lycra, lace, and leather, Rock of Ages follows the story of Drew, a dreamer and aspiring rock star working as a janitor at a legendary Sunset Strip bar. He falls for Sherri, a small-town girl chasing her dreams in Los Angeles. But when developers threaten to close the iconic venue, Drew, Sherri, and a colorful cast of characters band together to save the place they love. Featuring hit songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more, this jukebox musical is a hilarious, heartfelt tribute to the glory days of rock ‘n’ roll.

VIP Experience

Elevate your evening with our VIP package, which includes early access to the venue at 5pm, appetizers, and a beverage of your choice. Enjoy an indulgent night of rock and roll while soaking in the starlit ambiance of Drake Park.

Get Involved

Auditions for Rock of Ages will be open soon to adults aged 18 and older. Keep an eye out for details on our website for auditions.

Tickets

Don’t miss your chance to experience the adrenaline-pumping energy of Rock of Ages in Bend’s most iconic outdoor theater setting. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, go to theaterbend.com to purchase tickets today.

For over a decade, Theater in the Park has delighted audiences with world-class productions such as Spamalot, Rent, and Mamma Mia! Now, with Rock of Ages, Lay It Out Events continues its legacy of bringing high-quality theater to the Central Oregon community.

Join us for an evening of laughter, love, and legendary rock anthems that will have you singing and dancing in your seat.

layitoutevents.com