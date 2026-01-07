Updates from Scalehouse

(Photo courtesy of Scalehouse)

Opening January 9: Be Right Back

Join us on Friday, January 9 from 5-7pm for a private opening of Be Right Back!

Be Right Back offers a pause, a space to discover respite and reprieve, to provide a place where we go when we put up a note saying, “Be right back.”

The installation of impromptu deer sightings, ataractic voice, thrifted clothing that was once against the body, attention drawings, and viewer response poses a return to nervous system regulation amid notions of productivity and urgency, of finding our breath while we encounter all that is before us.

This exhibition is supported by the Ford Family Foundation.

Patricia Clark Studio Applications Open!

Patricia Clark was a dedicated artist and educator and has mentored many prominent artists in Central Oregon. Arts education and the exploration of “process” were driving forces in her life. She firmly believed that artists of all levels benefit from exposure to studio time with other artists and the exploration of the process of making and discussing art.

In Pat’s memory, Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts is honored to offer a 6-month Artist in Residence program by providing FREE STUDIO SPACE to support artists, creative thinkers, designers, and the curious to explore the process of creativity connecting artists and audiences alike to boundary-pushing ideas, experiences, and expressions. The Patricia Clark Studio is supported by The Roundhouse Foundation.

Annex Exhibition: Thin Places

Opening on Friday, January 9 from 5-7pm!

A “thin place” is an ancient concept — the idea that in some geographical locations, the veil between the material world and another world is especially permeable. Hannah Jensen engages with her own experience of these thin places, capturing the nature of their unique permeability and transcendence.

​Through her paintings, viewers are invited to step into these “thin places,” experiencing the quiet transcendence, intimacy, and shifting perceptions that such landscapes inspire. The exhibition reflects both the personal and universal resonance of these special spaces, offering a contemplative journey through memory, place, and the sacredness of the outdoors.

