Oregon Arts Commission Issues a Call to Artists for Fellowship Applications

(Ashleigh Flynn (center) with her band, The Riveters. Flynn’s FY2017 Individual Artist Fellowship funded the band’s first album | Photo courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)

The Oregon Arts Commission is accepting applications for Individual Artist Fellowships for Performing Artists through October 15.

Consider applying for an FY2021 Individual Artist Fellowship. This opportunity for performing artists only comes every two years, and is unique in the funding portfolio because it does not require a specific project.



These non-matching awards (no financial commitment is required from applicants) of up to $5,000 are focused on outstanding talent, demonstrated ability and commitment to the creation of new works.

Please help us spread the word about this opportunity. Application deadline is 5pm on Thursday, October 15.

Eligible disciplines for FY2021 applications include choreography, dance, music composition, music performance, theater, performance art, storytelling and puppetry. (We support other programs for media, visual and literary artists. Please feel free to ask for information on those programs if you are interested.)

See our website for more information.

Questions? Contact Deb Vaughn at 503-602-2020 (text messages accepted) or deborah.vaughn@oregon.gov.

