Still Time to Enjoy an Outdoor Overture in July, Plus a Weeklong Auction Starting July 19

(Graphic | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

With the theme “Outdoor Overture,” an all-new Festival Faire arrives July 24, presenting a dynamic preview of the 44th season of the Sunriver Music Festival.

Tickets are still available, $85 per person, for this delightful Saturday in the open air. The evening includes a catered dinner and hosted happy hour, performances from impressive young musicians and a live auction of quality experiences and items. The online auction opens July 19 and closes at the event. (sunrivermusic.org)

“This vital fundraiser is delicious and fun, and by participating in Festival Faire, you are directly supporting the future of classical music,” explains Meagan Iverson, Sunriver Music Festival’s executive director. Check out the great auction online. The auction starts Monday, July 19 and concludes during our evening of live musical performances, Saturday, July 24.

Some of the more popular online auctions items include: two tickets to IN A LANDSCAPE piano concert at the Oregon Coast, a week at an oceanfront condo in Hawaii, a Sunriver Observatory Private Star Party, plus original watercolors, handcrafted pottery and woodwork, and, of course, the Festival’s 44th season art — the impressive painting by David Kreitzer Sunriver Wake.

Festival Faire attendees will enjoy performances from four outstanding Sunriver Music Festival Young Artists Scholarship recipients:

John Fawcett, a violinist, pursuing his degree at the Colburn Conservatory of Music. Since his solo orchestral debut at age nine, he has won multiple concerto competitions, and soloed both with the Central Oregon Symphony and the Sunriver Music Festival Orchestra.

Jacob Nenow, a piano student of Dr. Renato Fabbro, won first prize in the 2020 Vancouver Symphony Young Artists Competition and Coeur d’Alene Symphony National Young Artist Competition, in addition to numerous other competitions.

Taylor Hulett, an aspiring opera singer and music educator, graduated cum laude from Oregon State University. This past year, she performed in a virtual opera of The Old Maid and the Thief at Portland State University.

Eponine Bell, a sophomore at the University of Colorado, Boulder, is a music education major with a choral emphasis. She currently is a part of the University Choir of CU Boulder as well as the Campus Orchestra. Eponine won first place in the Central Oregon Young Artists Competition in 2019, and soloed with the Central Oregon Symphony.

Festival Faire kicks off the Summer Festival concert series and remains the premier fundraiser of the year, supporting Young Artists Scholarships and world-class concerts. For an extra lively night, invite a whole table of friends. Tables or individual tickets can easily be reserved at sunrivermusic.org, or call the Ticket Office at 541-593-9310. (Sunriver Music Festival – Festival Faire)

sunrivermusic.org