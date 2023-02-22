MOsley WOtta at Scalehouse!

We are excited to share our upcoming exhibition:

MOsley WOtta, The Fate of Understanding, open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm, March 3-April 29.

First Friday Opening: March 3, 5-7pm

The Fate of Understanding is an ongoing, site-specific series and visual conversation about impermanence, ownership, and soft forms of revolution. This series, painted directly onto the wall, is rendered in black + color for the duration of each exhibition and then whitewashed. This process simultaneously makes the work invisible and ever-present.

The latest iteration of The Fate of Understanding will be on display at Scalehouse Gallery for March + April.

