Mountain View High School to Present Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Mountain View High School announces its upcoming production of Matilda the Musical, a captivating stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel. The show will run from February 28 to March 2 and continue from March 7 to 9 in the Mountain View High School Auditorium.

Directed by Amy James, with choreography by Katey James and musical direction by Sarah Irvin, the same team who brought about last year’s sell out production of Beauty and the Beast, this production brings to life the inspiring and heartwarming tale of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl with an extraordinary mind and a courageous spirit. Featuring a delightful score by Tim Minchin and a witty book by Dennis Kelly, Matilda the Musical is a story of resilience, imagination, and standing up for what’s right.

Performance Details:

Dates: February 28, and March 1, 2; March 7, 8, and 9

Time: Friday & Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm

Friday & Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm Location: Mountain View High School Auditorium, 2755 NE 27th , Bend

Mountain View High School Auditorium, 2755 NE 27th , Bend Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online at Hometown Ticketing. A limited number of tickets may be available for cash or check at the door.

Audiences of all ages will be enchanted by the high-energy musical numbers, endearing characters, and dazzling performances by Mountain View High School’s talented cast and crew. This family-friendly production promises to entertain, inspire, and leave viewers humming its catchy tunes long after the final curtain call.

“Matilda’s story is one of empowerment and embracing your uniqueness,” says James. “We are excited to share this message with our community and showcase the incredible talent of our high school and middle school students.”

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Matilda the Musical live on stage! Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here

For more information, please contact Amy James, amy.james@bend.k12.or.us, 541 355-4558.

Join us in celebrating creativity, community, and the magic of theatre!