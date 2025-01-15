Rural Arts Grant is COCC’s First-ever Award from the National Endowment for the Arts

(Funds will be used to develop and expand art-focused summer youth camps at COCC’s branch campuses | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Support for the arts in rural Central Oregon received noteworthy backing today thanks to a $10,000 award received by Central Oregon Community College (COCC) from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), the college’s first-ever grant from the federal agency.

“The funds will be used to develop and expand our art-focused summer youth camps at COCC’s branch campuses, including offering camps for free or at reduced cost for rural families,” explained Stephanie Goetsch, director of community education at COCC. “We are ecstatic to have this federal funding investment.” Past COCC youth camps have included opportunities in visual arts, photography and theater.

“This is COCC’s first grant from the NEA and now opens up COCC to be eligible for other NEA grant programs in the future,” said COCC grants director Sean Tevlin. “The grant compliments a three-year, $30,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation of Sisters that was awarded in 2024 for the same purpose.”

The NEA grant, a “Challenge America” award, is one of 272 such grants being designated by the organization for the 2025 fiscal year, totaling $2,720,000. Challenge America funding offers support for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved groups and communities.

“The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country’s vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., chair of the NEA. “It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including COCC’s rural-serving youth camps.”

For more information, contact Stephanie Goetsch, director of community education at COCC, at 541-504-2966 or sgoetsch@cocc.edu.

cocc.edu