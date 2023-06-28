Mt. Bachelor Kids Bike Camps Kick Off Next Week

(Photo courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

Mt. Bachelor is the ultimate playground for lift-accessed mountain biking in the Cascades. Enroll your kids in our two-day or three-day Gravity Bike Camps for personalized instruction in a fun and supportive outdoor environment. Whether your grom wants to build confidence on our beginner trails, cruise intermediate single-track, or learn how to hit the jump lines — Gravity Bike Camps are designed for riders of all abilities (ages 8-15). Camps run from July 6 through September 1, so you can mix and match dates to fit your busy summer schedule.

Transportation from Bend to Mt. Bachelor is included with the camp registration fee, and brand-new rental equipment is available at a discount while supplies last. All campers must have a valid bike ticket or pass for each camp day, but you can grab a discounted $114 Bike Park Pass for your child, exclusive for camp registrants and valid for the entire summer.

What’s Happening at Mt. Bachelor

Beat the heat of summer with a full slate of activities from the mountain to the rivers.

Zip Line Open Daily

Feel the breeze on the Northwest’s fastest, steepest, and highest-elevation zip line. Open daily for guided tours, advanced reservations required.

Whitewater Rafting

As summer heats up, cool down on the river with Sun Country Tours. You can plunge through the rapids on a guided raft trip or simply enjoy a relaxing float.

Sunset Dinners

Head up to Pine Marten Lodge for Central Oregon’s most unique dining experience. You’ll enjoy delicious food and drink pairings with expansive Cascade views. Book now for Thursday-Sunday evenings all summer.

