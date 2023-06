(Photo | PxHERE)

The market managers for the Sunriver Saturday Market are seeking an acoustic guitar player or a musician to play at the Sunriver Saturday Market from 10am to 2pm Saturday, July 8 at SHARC, near the basketball court.

If you are interested in performing for tips — sorry, this isn’t a paid gig — please email sunriversaturdaymarket@gmail.com with information about the music you play.