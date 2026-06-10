Summer Art in Sunriver

(Painted Hills Aurora by Kristina Zieglar)

With the arrival of June, Sunriver is full swing with plenty of visitors and part-time residents joining our ranks to enjoy the beauty and activities in the area. Summer in Sunriver is always a vibrant time, and the local galleries will contribute with fine art, with something for everyone.

Kristina Zieglar is a landscape photographer based in Bend, where she has lived for over 30 years. As a young child, she loved visiting the woods near her home in Illinois and staring up at the night sky. This led to many adventures hiking, backpacking, climbing mountains and international travel. Kristina started serious photography upon her retirement in 2016, specializing in what is called “astro landscape photography.” Her aim in her photography of the night sky is to combine the scientific, artistic, and spiritual aspects of studying and photographing scenes that many people are unable to see. She has introduced many people to the wonders and magic of the night sky, both through her photography and teaching. Kristina will be featured upstairs at the Betty Gray Gallery at the Sunriver Lodge through the summer.

Downstairs, the gallery features a show from new artist Rebecca Howland. As a self-taught painter, Rebecca draws inspiration from the natural world, bringing vignettes of imagination to life through her artwork. Her show is a wide variety of her work in small formats, and features several styles of art.

The Nancy McGrath Green Gallery is showing Stories of Our Favorite Places: Landscapes From the Heart. The show features works by Plein Air Painters or Oregon with paintings created outdoors from nature, as well as studio paintings of places dear to the artists’ hearts. The show runs through June 28. The Gallery is open weekdays, 1-4pm and directly after church service on Sundays. 18139 Cottonwood Road in Sunriver, inside the Sunriver Christian Fellowship building.

If you are biking in Sunriver, a 6.5-mile loop features four Sunriver galleries that are open weekdays — located from Circle 1 to Circle 10: At the northernmost point, Nancy McGrath Green Gallery presents its plein air show. In the Village, Artists’ Gallery Sunriver features a wide range of media, from paintings and sculptures to ceramics and mixed media pieces by members of the artists’ collective. Sunriver Public Safety Building Gallery is currently showing artists Jim Fister and Barb Gonzalez. At the southern end of the loop, Betty Gray Gallery offers its two shows.

Please enjoy the summer with family and friends here in Sunriver and make sure to include art in your exploration of our area.