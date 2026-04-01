Announcing Theater in The Park’s 2026 Show

The Producers is coming to Drake Park!

Big laughs are coming to Bend this summer.

We’re excited to announce that Theater in the Park’s 2026 production is The Producers — the wildly funny, Tony Award-winning musical by Mel Brooks.

Join us August 14 and 15 in the heart of downtown Bend at Drake Park for an unforgettable night of outdoor theater, music, and over-the-top comedy.

This Broadway smash hit follows two scheming producers who set out to create the worst show ever… and accidentally produce a massive success. Expect bold characters, big musical numbers, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Upgrade your evening with VIP tickets, which include early access, appetizers, and a drink to enjoy before the show.

Set against the backdrop of a Central Oregon summer evening, Theater in the Park is more than a show—it’s a full experience. Bring your friends, pack a blanket, and enjoy a night of live theater under the open sky.

Event Details:

📍 Drake Park, Bend

📅 August 14 & 15, 2026

🎟 VIP Dinner: 5pm

🚪 Doors: 6pm

🎶 Show: 7pm

theaterbend.com