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Announcing Theater in The Park’s 2026 Show

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The Producers is coming to Drake Park!

Big laughs are coming to Bend this summer.

We’re excited to announce that Theater in the Park’s 2026 production is The Producers — the wildly funny, Tony Award-winning musical by Mel Brooks.

Join us August 14 and 15 in the heart of downtown Bend at Drake Park for an unforgettable night of outdoor theater, music, and over-the-top comedy.

This Broadway smash hit follows two scheming producers who set out to create the worst show ever… and accidentally produce a massive success. Expect bold characters, big musical numbers, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Get Tickets

Upgrade your evening with VIP tickets, which include early access, appetizers, and a drink to enjoy before the show.

Set against the backdrop of a Central Oregon summer evening, Theater in the Park is more than a show—it’s a full experience. Bring your friends, pack a blanket, and enjoy a night of live theater under the open sky.

Tickets On Sale Now — grab yours before they’re gone

Event Details:
📍 Drake Park, Bend
📅 August 14 & 15, 2026
🎟 VIP Dinner: 5pm
🚪 Doors: 6pm
🎶 Show: 7pm

theaterbend.com

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