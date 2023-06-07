Music Scholarships Awarded to Central Oregon’s Top Young Musicians

Throughout its 28-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded almost $700,000 in scholarships to 194 exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon.

This year alone, ten musicians aged 16-23 were awarded a combined total of $35,600 in scholarships to aid with expenses related to college tuition or private music lessons.

Several of this year’s scholarship recipients are college students seriously pursuing a career in classical music. They have been accepted into highly-acclaimed schools such as the Cleveland Institute of Music, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and the Eastman School of Music in New York.

A free community concert will be presented this Saturday, June 10, 7pm at Sunriver Community Bible Church featuring these advanced young musicians. All are invited to attend and be inspired by the future of music. Tickets are not required.

Announcing 2023’s Young Artists Scholarship recipients: Aaron Goyal, guitar; Emma Ditmore, soprano; Eponine Bell, soprano; Fiona Curley, soprano; Gabriel Reed, piano; Joel Newman, baritone; John Fawcett, violin; Lucinda Mone, soprano; Mateo Garza, violin; Matthias Santucci, piano.

These vital scholarship funds are raised through the generosity of individual donors and at the annual Festival Faire at the Great Hall on July 16. An abundance of scholarship recipients and alumni will be performing at Festival Faire this year. Tickets available at sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-9310. $100 per person includes all the music plus food and drinks. Individual general admission tickets available or reserve a table for a group.

** June 10 — THIS Saturday — Young Artists Scholarship Concert

7pm at Sunriver Community Bible Church, 1 Theatre Drive, Sunriver. Free admission.

** July 16 – Festival Faire annual fundraiser for Young Artists Scholarships

4pm at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall. Tickets at sunrivermusic.org.

Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by presenting a world-class musical experience in Bend and Sunriver and by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent.

sunrivermusic.org