PLAYA Presents Open Studio Tours This August

(Photo courtesy of PLAYA)

PLAYA, the art and science nonprofit organization nestled in the high desert of Lake County, Oregon, is presenting its next PLAYA Presents Open Studio Tours event. The free open house will take place on Saturday, August 8, from 3-5pm at the PLAYA campus, located at 47531 Hwy. 31 in Summer Lake.

This event offers a glimpse into the creative processes of the month’s resident artists, writers, and scientists. Attendees are encouraged to engage directly with residents, tour their private studios, and explore PLAYA’s serene campus and the inspiring landscape of the Great Basin. Throughout the afternoon, guests can view works-in-progress and attend live readings by writers, all set against the dramatic backdrop of Summer Lake.

“There’s something special about welcoming our neighbors into the studios,” said Kathryn Wilson, program manager. “It’s a chance to meet the inspiring residents who’ve traveled from all over to be here, witness works-in-progress, and discover how the rhythms of Lake County find their way into every project they’re creating.”

PLAYA provides Awarded Residencies and Self-Directed Residencies to a global community of artists and scientists whose work promotes dialogue and positive change in the environment and the world. The residency program offers residents uninterrupted time, space, and the unique inspiration of the remote Oregon landscape to focus on their research and practice.

The open studio tour is a cornerstone of PLAYA’s community engagement, providing a transparent look at the residency experience and the diverse range of projects it fosters. Refreshments will be served.

This event is free and open to the public, registration required.

Event Details:

What : PLAYA Presents Open Studio Tours

: PLAYA Presents Open Studio Tours When : Saturday, August 8, 3-5pm

: Saturday, August 8, 3-5pm Where : PLAYA, 47531 Hwy. 31, Summer Lake, OR 97640 (between mile markers 81 and 82)

: PLAYA, 47531 Hwy. 31, Summer Lake, OR 97640 (between mile markers 81 and 82) Cost : Free and open to the public

: Free and open to the public Registration Required: This event is free and open to the public but registration is required.

Register Here

This event is free and open to the public but registration is required. Information: playasummerlake.org/events/playa-presents-open-studio-tours-august

About PLAYA:

PLAYA is located in the South-Central Oregon Outback on the edge of the Great Basin. PLAYA nurtures innovative thinking in the arts and sciences through its residency and workshop programs on the edge of the Great Basin, to promote dialogue and positive change in the environment and the world. PLAYA hosts place-based workshops and experiences, rentals, community gatherings, school programs, and events.

playasummerlake.org • 541-943-3983 • info@playasummerlake.org