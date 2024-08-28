Natural History Pubs are BACK

(Photo by David Moskowitz)

Beloved Natural History Pubs Return in September

Join us on Monday, September 9 for an evening of wildlife wonder and crucial conservation insight. We’re kicking off the season with a deep dive into the world of the elusive Canada lynx—an expert predator facing new challenges as wildfires reshape its habitat.

Hear from Carmen Vanbianchi, Research Director and Co-Founder of Home Range, as she shares groundbreaking research on how these majestic cats are adapting to our changing landscapes. Don’t miss this chance to understand more about a species listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and how we can help secure its future.

Monday, September 9

7-8:00pm

Doors open at 5:30pm

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

700 NW Bond St, Bend

FREE—RSVP below, space is limited!

The Countdown to the Art in the West Closing Party is ON

Our annual juried exhibition and silent auction, Art in the West, is officially halfway through!

Each year, Art in the West showcases the incredible works of both regional and national artists, including painters, sculptors, photographers and more. Before these remarkable pieces come down from our walls, we invite you to join us for the Art in the West Closing Party!

Celebrate with us and seize the opportunity to mingle with esteemed participating artists such as Elizabeth Palmer, Liz Park, Jen Smith, Summer Spitsbergen, Stuart Breidenstein, Deanne McBrien-Lee and Shea White. Enjoy live demonstrations, savor delicious food and immerse yourself in the vibrant art community.

Until the Closing Party, visit the Museum to fall in love with your favorite artworks. Place your bids or purchase pieces outright to secure a masterpiece for your collection.

Art in the West Closing Party

Friday, September 20

6-8pm

FREE—Space is limited

Art in the West

Open through Friday, September 20

Free with Museum admission

Meet the Artists Behind Sensing Sasquatch September 13

We’re excited to announce the launch of our Indigenous Speakers Series! This new series will spotlight Indigenous voices through Native artists, storytellers, scholars and more.

Join us for the inaugural event of the series, the Sensing Sasquatch Artist Mingle! On Friday, September 13, dive into an evening of intriguing conversations and vibrant encounters with the creative geniuses behind the Sensing Sasquatch exhibition. Discover their fascinating insights into this enigmatic non-human presence and immerse yourself in their unique perspectives.

Indigenous Speakers Series Sensing Sasquatch Artist Mingle

Friday, September 13

6:30-8:30pm

$10, Members receive 20% discount, Free for Tribal Members

Museum Closing at 2pm this Saturday, August 24

The Museum will close early on Saturday, August 24 for our annual High Desert Rendezvous fundraiser. We look forward to seeing you again on Sunday, August 25 at 9am!

