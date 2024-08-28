Under the Marquee

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Prince Again

A Tribute to Prince

Presented by Rock.It Boy Entertainment

Tuesday, September 17 at 7:30pm

Very few artists are more legendary than PRINCE. His inimitable musical styling, stage presence, and undeniable genius remain imprinted upon hearts and minds. Prince Again — A Tribute to Prince pays homage to the legend, busting out all his top numbers with perfect dance moves and stagecraft. So, don your “Raspberry Beret” and get ready to party, revisiting memories and making new ones as this tribute re-creates the sensational spectacle that was Prince!

Craig Furguson: Pants on Fire

Presented by Knitting Factory

Thursday, September 26 at 8pm

Craig Ferguson is a multiple Grammy-nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian with a diverse career that encompasses film, television, and the stage. He is a New York Times bestselling author and has recorded numerous stand-up specials for Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central, and Amazon. The wildly popular Late Show with Craig Ferguson ran on CBS for ten years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube, racking up millions of views every year on fan-posted bootleg clips.

Squirrel Nut Zippers

plus Summit Express Jazz Band

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Friday, September 27 at 7:30pm

The Squirrel Nut Zippers present a delightful view into a magical era of the late 19th century through the Roaring 20s in New Orleans’ Back O’ Town neighborhood. Performing reverent yet exciting renditions of such seminal NOLA classics as Jelly Roll Morton’s Animule Ball and Louis Armstrong’s Back O’ Town Blues, the Zippers also perform favorites from their own catalog adapted and arranged to more closely echo the sounds of 1920s New Orleans.

The Modern Gentlemen

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Saturday, September 28 at 7:30pm

With an extraordinary origin story starting out as members of the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame band The Four Seasons, Landon Beard, Todd Fournier, and brothers Brian Brigham and Brandon Brigham were almost predestined to become the MODERN day keepers of the classics. They were all handpicked by the legendary Frankie Valli where they thrilled audiences all over the world with the music icon.

Pure Prairie League and

Atlanta Rhythm Section

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Monday, September 30 at 7:30pm

The Classic Rock Reunion Tour rolls into Central Oregon for an exclusive Tower double-header featuring:

Pure Prairie League, featuring co-founder, dobro and pedal steel guitarist John David Call and the timeless hits Amie, That’ll Be The Day, Let Me Love You Tonight and Still Right Here in My Heart.

Atlanta Rhythm Section, with co-founder and lead singer Rodney Justo delivering their chart-topping hits So Into You, Imaginary Lover, Champagne Jam and Spooky.

Coming Soon

Tickets on Sale Now

October 5: Henry Cho

October 6: Stayin’ Alive — One Night of the Gee Gees (tribute)

October 7: Tapestry: The Music of Carole King

October 20: Churchill starring David Payne

October 21: NPR’s Scott Simon: Orchestrating Disinformation

