New Bend Design Speaker

Bend Design 2024 unites designers, artists, and creative minds for a celebration of the growing innovative and creative Bend design community. Through panels, inspiring talks, and welcoming gatherings, Bend Design encourages creativity and connection among attendees, speakers and the greater Bend community.

Known for its diverse sessions covering graphic design, illustration, branding, and architecture, Bend Design stands out as a space where creativity thrives, and this year Bend Design offers a platform to learn from industry leaders and fellow creatives in the Bend area where the conference was born in 2015.

Shantanu Sharma

Make it till you Make it

This talk will explore navigating designing in an industry that is growing to prioritize design and making space early in your career for creating the work you want to create.

Shantanu is an Indian designer, illustrator, and art director. His work for global brands and nonprofits ranges from brand identities to packaging, and campaigns. He graduated from the School of Visual Arts in 2021, and since then he has worked for Isometric Studios and Wieden+Kennedy, where he worked on and led the design for a range of global and domestic projects for KFC, Corona, and Nike, among others. His work has been recognized by the Cannes Lions, D&AD, ADC, One Club, Clios, Society for Typographic Arts, and the TDC. You can find his work at shantanu.work or @shantanu.sharma.

Jaihline Ramirez

Threads of Heritage: The Ribbon Skirt as a Contemporary Symbol of Indigenous Identity

Ribbon skirts have become a fashion staple around all of Indian Country. Although they are not “traditional” to any of the local tribes, women and girls have adopted the style to wear in lieu of more western formal attire. Each skirt, meticulously handcrafted, becomes a canvas for personal narratives and messages that hold deep significance for the artists who create them. A runway show at the Wrap Cocktail Party will showcase the creativity and craftsmanship of the ribbon skirts.

